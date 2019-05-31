By - Associated Press - Friday, May 31, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating reports that someone threw a lit firecracker into a New York City subway car.

It happened on the F line between the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Riders posted on Twitter that panicked passengers spilled out of the train at 23rd Street. Some left their possessions behind.

A Fire Department spokesman said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Service on the line was briefly disrupted during the investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide