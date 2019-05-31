LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a man sought in several armed robberies displayed a gun before he was shot and wounded by detectives approaching to arrest him and a woman in a vehicle in a suburban Las Vegas gas station parking lot.

Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said the man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot multiple times, and the woman was treated for minor injuries following the early Friday shooting at a convenience store in the Summerlin area.

Yatomi didn’t specify how the woman was injured.

Neither suspect was immediately identified. The names of the officers involved in the shooting were being withheld for 48 hours according to department policy.

They are on paid leave pending department and district attorney reviews of the shooting.

Yatomi says detectives identified the pair as robbery suspects before approaching their vehicle shortly after midnight.

