NEW YORK (AP) - Police say they’re investigating a possible anti-gay bias crime after flags were set on fire at the entrance of a gay bar in Harlem.

A police spokesman says the rainbow flags were burned just after midnight Friday at the Alibi Lounge a day before the start of the city’s Pride Month celebrations.

On its Instagram, the business bills itself as the only black-owned gay lounge in New York City, serving food and drinks.

Photos of the scorched, multicolored flags were posted online.

No one was injured, and rain extinguished the flames.

