Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz’s bipartisan Twitter pledge Thursday to work on a measure preventing former lawmakers from becoming lobbyists has picked up Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz and Republican Rep. Chip Roy.
The motion started when Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, tweeted: “If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check. I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.”
Texas Republican Mr. Cruz joined in, saying he supported a lifetime ban and suggest the two work on a resolution together.
“The Swamp would hate it,” he tweeted.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said as long as the bill was “clean” she would co-lead a bill with Mr. Cruz.
In response, Hawaii Democrat Mr. Schatz simply wrote “IN.” while Mr. Roy, a Texas Republican, said he would either “lead or otherwise co-sponsor” the bill as well.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Okay, with [Mr. Schatz] + [Mr. Cruz] we’ve got at least one D-R team in the Senate to ban members becoming lobbyists, & myself w/ [Mr. Roy] makes at least one D-R team in the House. And that’s just in a few hours - there will surely be more from both parties to sign on. Nice.”
In response, presidential candidate Michael Bennet pledged his support in a Twitter video, adding it’s a bill he’s had “for 10 years.”
“This is a bill that I had forever and I couldn’t find a single co-sponsor because everyone wanted to become a lobbyist,” he said. “Now Ted and AOC to the same idea and that’s great. We should ban members of Congress from every becoming lobbyists.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.