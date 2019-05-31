SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Sedro-Woolley.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Colton Eugene White was charged Thursday with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of harassment threats to kill.

Sedro-Woolley police responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired outside a business on Ferry Street.

Chief Lin Tucker says White was found near the scene with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Witnesses say White was kicked out of a bar for picking fights and brandishing a handgun before staggering through downtown and shooting at a 2008 Honda CR-V.

A vehicle with bullet holes was taken into evidence.

White is being held on $250,000 bail.

