TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Public workers or elected officials in New Jersey convicted of sexual misconduct while on duty must forfeit their pensions under a bipartisan measure that the Legislature sent to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk this week.

The measure passed the Democrat-led Senate on Thursday, 37-0. It passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly 79-0 in September.

It’s unclear whether Murphy, a Democrat, will sign the bill. His office declined on Friday to comment, citing a policy of not weighing in on pending legislation before the governor acts.

Under current law, officials convicted of committing certain crimes related to their official duties, including bribery and official misconduct, can be stripped of their pensions.

The measure would expand the law to include sexual assault, lewdness, sexual contact, and first-degree corruption of public resources.

