The U.S.S. Arizona war memorial, the iconic symbol commemorating the thousands of Americans killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, will be back open to the public by October, officials said.

The memorial, which sits atop the sunken remains of the World War II-era battleship sunk during the attack, had been shuttered for over a year. Officials from the National Park Service closed it down to deal with structural damage to the concrete off-loading ramp where visitors would disembark from transport barges onto the memorial.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited the closed memorial on Friday, pledging department officials would have it ready for visitors by October, Military.com reported, citing the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I’m making sure we get it done as fast as possible. Everything looks like we’re on track,” he told reporters.

Before its closure, over 1.8 million people visited the massively popular World War II memorial in 2018 alone.

Park officials had initially expected the memorial to be ready by last October, but found that the damage to the observation deck and off-loading ramp was more extensive than expected, Mr. Bernhardt said.

The required fixes “are something you can’t just buy off the shelf and throw in the ground,” he said. “There’s a lot of sensitivity in ensuring that important historic objects are not damaged in the process.”

