President Trump will announce formally the kickoff of his reelection campaign in the key battleground state of Florida on June 18, the president said Friday.

In a tweet, Mr. Trump said he’ll make the announcement in the 20,000-seat Amway Center in Orlando, in the heart of a must-win state for him. He’ll be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

“Join us for this Historic Rally!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump has been campaigning for reelection since the early days of his presidency, holding dozens of rallies across the country in his first two years in office. But the Florida event will serve as the official launch of his reelection bid.

