President Trump and his Turkish counterpart this week agreed to form a study group examining the compatibility of the F-35 fighter jet with the Russian-made S-400 missile system, according to media reports, with Mr. Trump overriding objections from advisers in the Pentagon and State Department.

For months the administration has warned Turkey that going ahead with its planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 would likely kill the potential for Ankara to also buy F-35s. The fear inside the White House and Defense Department has been that the F-35’s security could be compromised by operating in conjunction with the S-400.

But Mr. Trump seems to be keeping more of an open mind. Middle East Eye reported Friday that the president agreed to a proposal from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to form a joint task force examining whether there are, in fact, inevitable security vulnerabilities associated with using the two systems.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Erdogan discussed the issue during their Wednesday phone call, according to the White House, though administration officials haven’t confirmed reports of a joint study group.

“The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues, including their shared desire to increase trade, the President’s decision to reduce steel tariffs on Turkey from 50 percent to 25 percent, Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400 missile defense system, and the opportunity to continue the discussion during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, next month,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement earlier this week.

The decision also puts the president on a collision course with Congress. Lawmakers of both parties remain deeply concerned about pairing the S-400 and F-35, and the massive National Defense Authorization Act — currently working its way through Congress — contains language explicitly barring F-35 sales to Turkey unless the nation abandons plans to buy missile systems from Russia.

“Turkey cannot partner with the NATO alliance while simultaneously partnering with Russian defense contractors,” Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, said this week.

