Monumental Sports and Entertainment has announced a new premium area for Washington Wizards VIP season ticket holders called “The District,” a courtside patio area near one baseline at Capital One Arena.

Starting with the 2019-20 season, the patio will be open at all Wizards games. Clocking in at more than 1,000 square feet, it will be the largest such standing-room area in any NBA arena, the Wizards say.

.@MSE has announced the addition of ‘The District,’ a courtside patio for all VIP ticket holders beginning with the 2019-20 season. https://t.co/DC8SSj6RjH — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 29, 2019

“Washington, D.C. is one of the most connected cities in the world and the courtside patio at Capital One Arena will be an ideal location for business development and networking opportunities and perfect for fans who want to socialize at a unique space that serves as a literal extension of the hardwood and our terrific in-venue VIP experiences,” Jim Van Stone, Monumental’s CCO and president of business operations, said in a news release.

The District will also include four rows of “VIP seating” near the Wizards’ bench.

Monumental began an ambitious renovation project to Capital One Arena last summer between NBA seasons. The new patio, which will include a bar, is part of the second phase of the project. Monumental will debut a new scoreboard with a 360-degree continuous video screen next fall, as well.

Last summer, the $40 million first phase included the addition of a new sound system, DJ stage, 3D projection system and more digital signage.

