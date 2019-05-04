TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) - A former elected official in Southeast Texas must serve 10 years of deferred probation and repay more than $470,000 after pleading guilty to stealing from a construction company where he worked.

The Galveston County Daily News reports Thomas Carl Clark pleaded guilty to felony theft of property and was sentenced Friday in a plea deal. Clark was a city commissioner in Texas City between May 2006 and August 2009.

Clark worked for Trey Industries between April 2000 and April 2014.

Investigators say the theft occurred between 2010 and 2014. Clark was indicted in 2015. Details weren’t immediately available on how the funds were stolen.

Prosecutor Thomas Overhouse says Clark is required to make monthly payments of $4,000 or face probation revocation and a fuller range of penalties for the felony.

