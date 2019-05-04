ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island have arrested a high school coach on charges of touching a student inappropriately.
Suffolk County police say 25-year-old junior varsity baseball coach Tyler Murphy touched the female student inappropriately at the high school at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
The school resource officer reported the incident to special victims detectives. The detectives arrested Murphy on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Murphy will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.
