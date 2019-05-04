GORST, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say people who broke into a Gorst gun shop this week made off with nearly 100 firearms.

The Kitsap Sun reports 98 guns including pistols and rifles were stolen Monday. No arrests have been made.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy Scott Wilson says up to $11,000 in rewards is being offered through a combination of sources for information that could lead investigators to catch the suspects.

In addition to the Gorst burglary, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are investigating an April 13 burglary at a gun store in Sequim in which 30 guns were stolen.

Bureau spokesman Jason Chudy says the bureau is investigating both as separate incidents. He noted the methods used by the suspects, and the number of suspects, differs between the two.

