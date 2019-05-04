ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Authorities in St. Paul and Minneapolis are looking for suspects in separate shooting deaths in the last two days.

St. Paul police say a man was killed in the parking lot of Johnny Baby’s bar early Saturday, but only one person at the scene agreed to speak to officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man early Friday in the downtown Warehouse District. Police believe a disturbance between two groups escalated into gunfire.

St. Paul police on Saturday announced arrests in two other homicides, including a January shooting that killed one man and injured another during a house party. And a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in a Friday afternoon shooting.

