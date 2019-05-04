OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man has been killed in a shooting on a north Omaha street.

Police said officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say the man, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Johnson, died at the scene.

No arrests had been reported in the case by midafternoon Saturday, and police were asking the public for any information on the shooting.

