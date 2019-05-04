FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts transit police say a commuter train has struck and killed a woman who was trespassing on the tracks.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of the woman, who was hit in Fitchburg by a train carrying no passengers shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not identified the woman, who they say was about 58 years old.

Detectives with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and officials with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Officials said there will be no further updates about the case.

