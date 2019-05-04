ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say five people inside a car in north St. Louis were shot - at least one fatally - early Saturday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police say the victims include three men and two women.
Authorities had not released the name of the person who died or of the other victims by Saturday afternoon.
No arrests were reported.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.