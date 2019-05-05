Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, said Sunday that Attorney General William Barr should resign, arguing that he has “eroded his credibility” with his response to the Russia collusion report.

“He has eroded his credibility to the point where I believe he should resign,” Mr. Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said Mr. Barr was “acting more like Rudy Giuliani,” President Trump’s attorney, than “the independent attorney general of this country.”

Asked if Mr. Barr should be impeached, Mr. Booker said, “I believe right now he should resign. I think everything should be on the table at the end of the day.”

His comments come with Mr. Barr under fire by congressional Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who called Friday on the attorney general to resign, saying he “lied” to Congress about the Mueller report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the Republican attorney general last week of misleading the public and said he had committed a “crime,” which the Justice Department disputed, calling the allegations “reckless, irresponsible and false.”

Democrats allege that Mr. Barr lied to Congress on April 9 by saying he didn’t know why special counsel Robert Mueller’s team was upset about his March 24 letter summarizing the Russia collusion investigation, despite receiving a March 27 letter from Mr. Mueller.

National Review’s Andrew McCarthy called the charge “stupid,” saying Mr. Barr’s testimony is “clearly accurate.”

Mr. Booker, a 2020 Democratic presidential primary contender, argued that Mr. Barr had acted more like an advocate for the White House than a disinterested leader of the Justice Department.

