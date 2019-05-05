President Trump, who has warned in the past about rigged political horse races, said Sunday the controversial outcome of the Kentucky Derby was a result of “political correctness.”

“Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur,” Mr. Trump said. “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!”

Mr. Trump said on Twitter that the decision to award the victory to Country House and disqualify Maximum Security “was not a good one.”

Racing stewards at Churchill Downs awarded the victory to Country House although Maximum Security crossed the finish line first. The referees said Maximum Security interfered with several other horses midway through the final turn.

“It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch,” the president said of the race.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.