PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Police are trying to determine why three people are dead in a shooting in Virginia’s Hampton Roads.
Media reports say police in Portsmouth on Sunday are investigating the triple slaying in a neighborhood a few blocks from the shipyard where Navy ships are repaired.
Portsmouth Police Spokeswoman Misty Holley said officers found three people dead at the scene around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
