Special counsel Robert Mueller has reached a tentative agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 15, a committee member said Sunday.

Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat, told Fox News Sunday that the special counsel has “signed off” on an agreement to appear before lawmakers.

“A tentative date has been set for May 15 and we hope the special counsel will appear,” Mr. Cicilline said. “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

The White House has indicated they will not attempt to block Mr. Mueller from testifying, Mr. Cicilline said. Attorney General William P. Barr said during his Senate testimony last week he would allow the special counsel to testify.

May 15 had been widely speculated as the likely date of Mr. Mueller’s testimony but Mr. Cicilline is the first committee member to confirm an agreement was in place.

Mr. Cicilline cautioned that the deal could still fall through despite the preliminary pact.

“Until the day comes, we never have an absolute guarantee,” he said.

Democrats have been demanding to hear from Mr. Mueller since a letter surfaced last week suggesting the special counsel thought Mr. Barr had misrepresented his findings.

The attorney general dismissed the letter as “a little bit snitty.” He also said that during a private phone call, Mr. Mueller told him he was upset about the press coverage of his findings, not Mr. Barr’s summary.

