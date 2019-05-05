NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee have charged a man with vehicular homicide by intoxication in a crash that killed a Nashville motorist.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release 31-year-old Elvin Portillo also was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid, driving on a revoked license and not having proof of insurance.

The statement says Portillo was being held on $175,000 bond Sunday in the Davidson County Hill Detention Center in the crash that killed 57-year-old Bobby Douglas. Portillo was driving a pickup truck that lost control on Interstate 24 and hit a concrete barrier. Douglas swerved his pickup to avoid a collision, struck a guardrail and a pole before catching fire. Douglas died at the scene.

Portillo and a passenger tried to flee on foot but were apprehended by witnesses.

