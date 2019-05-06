EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) - San Diego County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a motorist who pulled alongside another vehicle and opened fire with a shotgun, wounding a passenger.
The Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday near El Cajon.
According to a statement, three people in a vehicle were heading south on Interstate 8 when a Ford SUV drove up alongside and its driver pointed the weapon at them and fired three rounds, then sped away.
Shotgun pellets struck a passenger in the head and the victim was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening.
