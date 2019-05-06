PARIS (AP) - Six Paris firefighters are facing charges in an investigation into an alleged gang rape in a city firehouse.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the six were taken into custody and will be presented Monday to a judge who is expected to file preliminary charges for gang rape or failure to prevent a crime.

The Paris fire service would not comment pending further investigation.

A police official said a Norwegian student filed a complaint Saturday for alleged rape in a fire hall in the Plaisance district of southern Paris. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the woman told police she had consensual sex with one firefighter but then was raped by several others.

Paris firefighters are members of the French military.

