Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims videotaped himself berating an “old white lady” demonstrating outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia last week.
In the video that Mr. Sims broadcast on Periscope, the openly gay Democrat approaches a woman outside the Center City clinic and repeatedly asks her how many children she clothed and fed that day.
“She is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing you her face,” Mr. Sims says as the woman turns her face away from the camera. “But the same laws, luckily, that protect her for being out here also protect me for showing you who she is.”
“How many children have you clothed today?” he asks the woman. “Have you fed any children today or have you just stood outside a Planned Parenthood shaming people for something that they have the constitutional right to do?”
“Shame on you!” the lawmaker says repeatedly as the woman paces back and forth trying to avoid his camera.
Mr. Sims then asks viewers to donate to Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.
“What you’re doing here is disgusting,” he says to the woman. “Shame on you. Shame. Shame. Shame on you. … How dare you. This is grotesque.”
The woman then finally speaks up, telling Mr. Sims to “get out of my way.”
“Get your camera out of my face,” she says in the video. It’s none of your business.”
“No!” Mr. Sims responds. “Don’t protest in public.”
“If you know who this woman is, if you can give me her address, we’ll protest out in front of her home,” the lawmaker tells viewers. “This is what they deserve.”
Mr. Sims‘ diatribe lasts nearly nine minutes before the video stops.
The lawmaker also wrote about the stunt on Twitter.
“Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please! “
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.