Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims videotaped himself berating an “old white lady” demonstrating outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia last week.

In the video that Mr. Sims broadcast on Periscope, the openly gay Democrat approaches a woman outside the Center City clinic and repeatedly asks her how many children she clothed and fed that day.

“She is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing you her face,” Mr. Sims says as the woman turns her face away from the camera. “But the same laws, luckily, that protect her for being out here also protect me for showing you who she is.”

“How many children have you clothed today?” he asks the woman. “Have you fed any children today or have you just stood outside a Planned Parenthood shaming people for something that they have the constitutional right to do?”

“Shame on you!” the lawmaker says repeatedly as the woman paces back and forth trying to avoid his camera.

Mr. Sims then asks viewers to donate to Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“What you’re doing here is disgusting,” he says to the woman. “Shame on you. Shame. Shame. Shame on you. … How dare you. This is grotesque.”

The woman then finally speaks up, telling Mr. Sims to “get out of my way.”

“Get your camera out of my face,” she says in the video. It’s none of your business.”

“No!” Mr. Sims responds. “Don’t protest in public.”

“If you know who this woman is, if you can give me her address, we’ll protest out in front of her home,” the lawmaker tells viewers. “This is what they deserve.”

Mr. Sims‘ diatribe lasts nearly nine minutes before the video stops.

The lawmaker also wrote about the stunt on Twitter.

“Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please! “

Planned Parenthood protesters are scum! I’ve spent years as a patient escort witnessing firsthand the hate, vitriol, hostility and BLATANT RACISM they spew. You can “pray for a baby at home.” You sure as hell can feed a kid or clothe one instead. Old, fake, White, wrong! #BeReal — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 2, 2019

Push back against Planned Parenthood protestors, PLEASE! They prey on young women, they use white privilege, & shame. They’re racist, classist, bigots who NEED & DESERVE our righteous opposition. Push back, please! #YouAreStrongEnough https://t.co/rYQOiAhC0D — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 2, 2019

Bring it, Bible Bullies! You are bigots, sexists, and misogynists and I see right through your fake morals and your broken values. #BeReal https://t.co/kmDsrQsMmN — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 5, 2019

Your Planned Parenthood needs you now more than ever! Please donate to your local @PPFA affiliate or give to @PPact or to my local Planned Parenthood at @PPAdvocatesPA. Don’t believe, read the comments… 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ymu6NPm2KL — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 5, 2019

“Don’t discriminate against our discrimination. Don’t bully our bullies. Don’t hate our haters.” - Pussy Grabbers and Baby Cagers — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 6, 2019

