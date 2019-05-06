Mississippi authorities have released the name of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Biloxi police officer.

Police told a news conference Monday evening that Darian Tawan Atkinson is wanted on a murder charge in the slaying of Patrolman Robert McKeithen. The officer was shot Sunday in a parking lot outside the Biloxi police station.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said Atkinson remains at large and “is a genuine threat to this community.” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says investigators still don’t have a motive.

A police station surveillance camera took a picture of a man before the shooting death of McKeithen. Officers have appealed for help in arresting Atkinson, and a reward offer has risen to $35,000. Police were seen searching some apartments in the Biloxi area Monday.

