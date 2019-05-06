President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said there remains “much to be told” as he reported to prison to serve a three-year term related to hush money he said he paid to women who alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and tax evasion, offered a brief statement outside his Manhattan residence before he was whisked about 80 miles north of the city to a prison in Otisville, N.Y.

“I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen said. “There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth. And thank you all very much.”

Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said his client will continue to remain vocal about Mr. Trump and is open to talking with investigators.

“Michael may be sentenced within the walls of a federal correctional institution. But the truth has no walls,” Mr. Davis said in a statement. “Michael will continue to be accessible to Congress and to federal, state, and local law enforcement. Of that, I am certain.”

Cohen was viewed as a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-running investigation into Russian meddling and Mr. Trump’s orbit, though he was ensnared by federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen admitted in court that he made payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, and that he lied to Congress about Trump Tower Moscow negotiations.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly denied the affairs, but at first said he was unaware of the payments. He later changed that and said he was aware, and that it was legal — and if it did violate the law, it was because Cohen made a mistake.

Once a staunch Trump ally, Cohen painted a damning portrait of the president in a dramatic February appearance before Congress.

Testifying before House investigators, Cohen said he was “ashamed” that he worked for Mr. Trump and regretted “all the help and support I gave him along the way.”

The White House, in turn, attacked Cohen’s credibility, saying he was a known liar.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this story.

