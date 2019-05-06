Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have charged a woman with assaulting an 82-year-old pro-life activist, who said she suffered a broken leg after she was pushed outside the state’s last remaining abortion clinic.

Surveillance video recorded the April 12 incident involving Donna Durning, a longtime anti-abortion activist who has volunteered as a “sidewalk counselor” outside of EMW Women’s Surgical Center for 23 years.

The video shows Ms. Durning calmly approaching a woman who exited the clinic. The woman ignores Ms. Durning at first but then turns around and bumps her with her chest, knocking Ms. Durning to the ground. Fellow demonstrators are heard screaming to call the police while rushing to Ms. Durning’s aid.

Ms. Durning told The Louisville Courier Journal that she suffered a broken femur and will have to take months of physical therapy to fully recover.

Janaya Alyce Gregory, 31, of Louisville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony second-degree assault and was released on her own recognizance, The Courier Journal reported. Her next court date is May 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Ms. Durning has since been released from the hospital and is recuperating at her sister’s house, The Courier Journal reported. She said she’s happy police were able to track down the suspect.

