CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A man sentenced to death for the murders of a woman and her two adult daughters in suburban Cleveland is set for trial this summer in the shooting deaths of an Ohio couple.

The Repository in Canton reports the Stark County trial of 47-year-old George Brinkman, of Plain Township, is scheduled for July 15. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the June 2017 deaths of 71-year-old Rogell “Gene” John and 64-year-old Roberta “Bobbi” John at their Lake Township home, where he was house-sitting.

Brinkman also was charged in the slayings of 42-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer in North Royalton around the same time. He pleaded guilty. Authorities have said Brinkman was a family friend and the motive was unclear.

