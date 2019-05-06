SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man freed from prison after serving three decades for a rape he says he did not commit has pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped a woman in January.

George Perrot appeared Monday in Essex Superior Court in connection with the new allegation that occurred in Lawrence, and was held without bail. Another hearing has been set for June.

Perrot was convicted of raping 78-year-old Mary Prekop in her Springfield home in 1985 based in part on one strand of hair. He was freed in 2016 after a judge found an FBI agent’s testimony about microscopic hair evidence was flawed.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges in 2017.

Defense attorney Thomas Torrisi said Monday that Perrot maintains that he is innocent of both the new allegations and the previous charges.

