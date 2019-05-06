HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old man has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartford.
Lt. Paul Cicero says the victim was struck in the knee and shoulder at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street near the Windsor line.
Cicero says the man was alone when he was shot inside a car.
The victim’s name and condition were not released.
There was no word on arrests.
The road in the area of the shooting was closed for a period but has since reopened.
