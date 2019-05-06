MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says one if its deputies has been involved in a shooting in east Mesa.
They say the deputy wasn’t injured in Monday evening’s incident.
But sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect who was shot or what led up to the shooting.
They say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. near Crismon Road and Main Street.
