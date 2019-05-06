A group of North Korean defectors was seen on video being harassed by two men for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats in D.C.

In the now-viral video, one man is seen ripping the red hat off another man’s head and throwing it in the air. Another man then stomps on the hat and rips another hat off another man’s head. The video was posted on Twitter last week by a rapper who goes by “Bigalow Black,” but it was deleted after conservative news outlet PJ Media reported the story, the outlet reported.

“Not Around Here Pimp…Ain’t None Of That Make America Great Again Sh*t,” the Washington-based rapper wrote Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet accompanying the video, PJ Media reported.

The tweet was retweeted 3,800 times and liked 7,900 times before it was deleted, according to PJ Media. Other Twitter users were still able to capture it, including Tyley Zed, whose video has been viewed more than 41,000 times.

The lady in this video wearing a MAGA hat can clearly be heard saying “we’re from North Korea.” Sad to see the ambassadors these North Korean defectors were greeted by.



Please share this since MSM won’t.



More on this here:https://t.co/XXSAxlfVX1 pic.twitter.com/J2plPIvMA3 — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) May 5, 2019

Wendy Wright, president of Christian Freedom International, told PJ Media that the victims in the video were part of a group of North Korean defectors and South Koreans who smuggle aid into North Korea with the help of her organization.

“The Asians wearing MAGA hats were not just tourists,” Ms. Wright said. “They are North Korean defectors and South Koreans who get rice, medicine. and Bibles into North Korea and North Korean defectors out.”

Ms. Wright said the group had purchased the hats at a souvenir shop on Monday while visiting D.C. They said the men ended up stealing three of their hats, but they decided not to call the police over the incident, Ms. Wright said.

“They were not hurt, but they said that may be because they did not fight back,” Ms. Wright said.

“They came from a totalitarian country that does not allow free speech or freedom of thought, and could not believe this assault on belief would take place in the U.S.,” she said. “They were really shocked that this could happen and knew it was not random vandalism but it was an assault on free speech.”

One of the air workers told PJ Media that they were shocked by their treatment, but that they were thankful for President Trump’s sanctions against North Korea.

“Two of us were North Korean defectors, who escaped for freedom,” said the individual, who PJ Media did not name. “They had to save up money for a long time to come. We thought America is a democracy. But we had no freedom to wear a hat? We came here to speak out about human rights abuses. And we had no right to wear a hat? We thank Trump. The sanctions are working. The North Korean regime should be collapsed.”

Ms. Wright told PJ Media that the aid workers bought three more MAGA hats before heading back to South Korea.

Bigalow Black appeared to respond to criticism over the video Sunday, tweeting a slightly altered quote by Muhammad Ali.

Anybody who does the right thing will catch a lot of hell

-Muhammad Ali — Bigalow Black (@3ohBlack) May 5, 2019

