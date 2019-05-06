BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating after a pickup truck struck and killed a 42-year-old Billings woman just west of the city.
The patrol has not released any information about the cause of the collision, which happened at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on King Avenue West.
The victim’s name has not been released. The driver was not injured.
