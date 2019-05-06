NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina woman used her Jeep to ram into her husband’s vehicle even though she had children riding with her.

The State reports 25-year-old Heather Nicole Collins of Newberry was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to property and two counts of child neglect.

An arrest warrant says Collins‘ two children were passengers in the Jeep Patriot she used Friday to repeatedly ram a Honda Civic driven by her husband. The children’s ages were not given.

It was not immediately known if Collins had an attorney who could speak for her. The charges she faces carry a maximum possible sentence of 60 years in prison.

