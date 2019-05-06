UNION CITY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a fatal police shooting in eastern Indiana.

They say a person hiding in bushes at a home opened fire on Union City police officers responding to a call Monday morning, and the officers took cover and returned fire. Police say the Randolph County SWAT team arrived on the scene and located the dead suspect in the bushes.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say Randolph County Eastern Schools were briefly locked down.

Union City is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

