TOPSHAM, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a woman is facing two counts of animal cruelty after three horses were found to have died and two others were suffering from starvation and parasitism on a Topsham property.
Police said Monday that 26-year-old Heidi Wright, of Topsham, has been cited to appear in court following a weeklong investigation.
Police say the two live horses were turned over to a local equine rescue.
A phone message was left at Wright’s residence. It was not immediately known if she’s being represented by an attorney.
