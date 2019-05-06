BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three sons has a new trial date.

Brittany Pilkington, of Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn), has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the deaths of her toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors say she was jealous over the attention her husband gave the children.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Pilkington’s trial is scheduled Sept. 23.

A judge in February found parts of Pilkington’s police interrogation without legal counsel, food, water and rest crossed the line, but ruled most of her statements to police can be used at trial.

Defense attorneys had argued the statements should be tossed. They’ve said their experts found Pilkington has brain damage and a low IQ, impairing her ability to knowingly waive her rights and understand the interrogation.

