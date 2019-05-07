RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a man accused in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2017.
Clarence Yellow Hawk was found guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons offense in the slaying of 42-year-old Chris Janis during a drug deal.
Yellow Hawk was one of three men charged in the slaying. Jamie Shoulders pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March, and Scott Benson pleaded guilty a year ago to being an accessory. Shoulders is awaiting sentencing in July; Benson is serving 10 years in prison.
Yellow Hawk could face life in prison or the death penalty. Sentencing wasn’t immediately scheduled.
