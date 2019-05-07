Longtime conservative activist David Horowitz returned to Twitter on Tuesday night after his account was suspended in what many conservatives saw as an ideological purge and which Mr. Horowitz said was not an accident.

Mr. Horowitz said his certified account @horowitz39 was suspended by Tuesday morning. he said he protested and “have received an email from Twitter saying it was a ‘mistake’ and unsuspending me.” The account had returned by mid-evening.

Responding to a conservative who sarcastically said it was “amazing” how “glitches always occur with people on the right,” Mr. Horowitz replied “I don’t believe it was a glitch.”

Exciting conservative suspicion was that the Horowitz suspension came the same day that OANN host Jack Posobiec saw his account devoted to documenting assaults on trump supporters, @MAGAphobia, also suspended. That suspension continued Tuesday evening.

Conservative actor James Woods also has been locked out of his Twitter account since late last month for “abusive behavior,” specifically his reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, in which he cited a famous Ralph Waldo Emerson quote. His feed is still up, with the last tweet coming April 19.

Mr. Horowitz is a former leftist who edits FrontPage Magazine and directs Discover the Networks, a watchdog group that tracks liberals and leftists.

Twitter is notoriously opaque about the reasons for suspending accounts, and the platform is widely seen among conservatives as applying double standards in application of its anti-hate rules.

There was one bright side, Mr. Horowitz noted: “I don’t get it, but I suddenly have more followers than I had before my suspension!”

