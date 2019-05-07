The Twitter purge of conservatives continued Tuesday as the social-media giant suspended longtime activist David Horowitz.

The suspension, initially reported by OANN host Jack Posobiec, came the same day as Mr. Posobiec’s account devoted to documenting assaults on trump supporters, @MAGAphobia, was suspended.

BREAKING: Twitter appears to have suspended David Horowitz @horowitz39 pic.twitter.com/si3FZAwYwv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 7, 2019

Mr. Horowitz’s certified account @horowitz39 showed up as suspended Tuesday evening.

Mr. Horowitz is a former leftist who edits FrontPage Magazine and directs Discover the Networks, a watchdog group that tracks liberals and leftists.

The Horowitz Freedom Center, which still had a Twitter account, denounced the suspension as “@jack continuing his fascist censorship of conservative voices.”

The group started the hashtag #FreeDavid.

WOW. Our leader David Horowitz @horowitz39 suspended from Twitter. @jack continuing his fascist censorship of conservative voices.#FreeDavid — Horowitz Freedom Center (@HorowitzCenter) May 7, 2019

Twitter is notoriously opaque about the reasons for suspending accounts, and the platform is widely seen among conservatives as applying double standards in application of its anti-hate rules.

Conservative actor James Woods also had his Twitter account suspended late last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.