A liberal group announced a new set of ads Tuesday accusing one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates of getting too cosy with President Trump by not obstructing all of his judicial picks.

Demand Justice objected to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s behavior during the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. Mr. Bennet, though he voted against confirming Justice Gorsuch, did not support a Democrat-led filibuster.

WMUR reported the group’s ad will begin running Friday on television and digital platforms in New Hampshire, which holds the first primaries of the 2020 contest.

The 30 second ad says Mr. Bennet votes for Mr. Trump’s nominees 67 percent of the time.

The senator, a recent entry into the Democratic field, told NBC he ultimately voted against Justice Gorsuch.

But he acknowledged he did vote against Democrats’ filibuster attempt. He said that filibuster gave Republicans the excuse they needed to use the “nuclear option” to change the rules and lower the threshold for overcoming a filibuster to a majority vote.

That change paved the way for confirmation of Justice Gorsuch in 2017 and, last year, of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“The people behind that super PAC that are attacking me… they deserve get an ‘F’ because they helped conceive that strategy,” Mr. Bennet said.

He said Democrats should have waited and filibustered Justice Kavanaugh — not Justice Gorsuch.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.