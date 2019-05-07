Authorities have identified one of the two suspects in a shooting Tuesday at a public charter school in Colorado just eight miles from Columbine High School.

Devon Erickson, 18, has been held in the attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch in which seven students were injured and one killed, reported 9News, the Denver NBC news outlet.

BREAKING: #9WantsToKnow has confirmed from multiple law enforcement sources that one suspect in today’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is Devon Erickson, 18. #9NEWS — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) May 8, 2019

Kevin Vaughan, an investigative reporter at 9News, said the identity had been confirmed by “multiple law enforcement sources.”

Both Mr. Erickson and the other suspect were students at STEM School.

“We do not have any other suspects, we have all the people who were involved,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters earlier in the day.

Neither Mr. Erickson nor his purported accomplice had previous criminal records or contact with the police as, for example, Parkland, Florida, shooter Nikolas Cruz did.

“We did not have them on any radar that we know of,” Sheriff Spurlock said.

In addition to the one reported fatality, an 18-year-old male, at least two victims were hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday evening. All the victims were students of high-school age; no staff or teachers were injured.

“We know that 2 individuals walked into the STEM School, got deep inside the school, and engaged students in two separate locations,” Sheriff Spurlock said, crediting the swift response of law enforcement for avoiding even worse carnage.

The Highlands Ranch school district put the charter school on lockdown and all its other schools under lockout.

According to the district, STEM School Highlands Ranch has 1,850 students at all K-12 grade levels — 550 elementary-aged, 700 at middle school age and 600 high schoolers.

