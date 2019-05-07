Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton dismissed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s claims that the Trump-Russia investigation was “case closed” Tuesday, adding it won’t be finished until the House is able to do its own oversight.

“Well, the finish line will come when we have indeed gotten a hold of the report, called in [special counsel Robert] Mueller, been able to speak with Mr. Mueller about what he meant. But we’re an oversight body, we have just as much right to see the report as the president has. Until we see that report, have an opportunity to question all of those associated with that report, this case is still open,” the D.C. Democrat said in an interview with CNN’s “Right Now” show.

Ms. Norton continued to speak out against impeachment, echoing previous claims it would be a “road to nowhere” for Democrats.

“We don’t want to go to impeachment. Impeachment involves an indictment and a conviction. Even if you indicted in the House, you couldn’t convict in the Senate, so that is why I said it’s a ‘road to nowhere,’ ” she said.

“But oversight is a road the American people want us to go. What does this mean? We don’t understand what it means especially when parts of the report are still open to questions on both sides,” Ms. Norton said.

Due to being a delegate and not a full representative, Ms. Norton wouldn’t be able to vote on impeachment, regardless of whether or not the House pursues it.

The Justice Department missed a deadline imposed by the House Judiciary Committee to release Mr. Mueller’s unredacted report into Russian interference into the 2016 election.

The committee has announced a Wednesday vote on whether to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.