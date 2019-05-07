OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - An Oshkosh bar has been destroyed by an early morning fire.
WBAY-TV reports that firefighters responded to Mabel Murphy’s bar about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday but couldn’t save the building.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire but believe it might have started in a neighboring apartment building. The apartment residents got out safely.
