NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the person who started several brush fires on Alden Mountain in Luzerne County.
Pennsylvania’s Forestry Bureau is investigating last month’s fires as arson.
Investigators tell WNEP-TV the fires were set when the area was under a red-flag warning, meaning there was a high risk of wildfires.
Resident Frank Czapla tells the station the fires could have taken up the whole forest on the mountain.
