MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have charged four teenagers with multiple felonies in adult court in what they described as a riot earlier this year at North Dakota’s youth prison.

The four are accused of assaulting staff while trying to escape on Jan. 28 from the Youth Correctional Center outside of Mandan. Five workers in supervisory or security roles received medical attention for minor injuries.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 17-year-old Elijah Barse, of Rapid City, South Dakota, appeared in court Tuesday and had bond set at $100,000. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

Gavin Johnson and Starson Buckles, both of Mandan, have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial July 10. Julian Wolf, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty in March and awaits sentencing.

This story has been corrected to show that Barse appeared in court Tuesday, not Monday.

