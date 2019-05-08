Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Georgia’s new “heartbeat” abortion bill a backdoor ban on the procedure and compared a 6-week fetus to having a late period.

The New York Democrat also called the bill scientifically ignorant and said men only know women’s biology as it relates to sexual conquest.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill this week that would ban abortion if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

A stunned Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote Wednesday on Twitter: “‘6 weeks pregnant’ = 2 weeks late on your period.”

“6 weeks pregnant” = 2 weeks late on your period.



Most of the men writing these bills don’t know the first thing about a woman’s body outside of the things they want from it. It’s relatively common for a woman to have a late period + not be pregnant.



So this is a backdoor ban. https://t.co/xWd9GAj51b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2019

“It’s relatively common for a woman to have a late period + not be pregnant,” she continued.

“If you were sexually assaulted (stress delays cycle), took a morning-after pill (throws off cycle), or have an irregular cycle, you’d have no idea” you were pregnant, she wrote. “There are a TON of ways this law ignores basic biology.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that six weeks is early in a pregnancy is something men don’t understand, thinking only about what “they want.”

“Most of the men writing these bills don’t know the first thing about a woman’s body outside of the things they want from it,” she fumed.

Liz Wheeler, a host at the conservative OANN news network, accused Ms. Ocasio-Cortez of trivializing unborn life, posting a photo of a human being at that age.

“This is ‘two weeks late on your period.“‘Two weeks late has arms & legs forming, fingers & toes, & a heartbeat!” she replied.

This is “two weeks late on your period.” Two weeks late has arms & legs forming, fingers & toes, & a heartbeat! pic.twitter.com/5tN7JYxf19 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 8, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.