The top-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee accused Democrats of putting President Trump into a corner, forcing him to pull the trigger on executive privilege to block access to the Mueller report.

“The administration was forced into a position by the committee’s insistence by pushing forward with contempt,” Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia said. “It did not have to be this way.”

Mr. Collins’ statements came during a House Judiciary Committee markup vote to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt for not handing over the complete Mueller report and underling evidence.

Just moments before the meeting, Mr. Trump invoked executive privilege over the redacted portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

