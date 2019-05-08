SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Police say investigators have used DNA evidence to link a man to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl last year at a Southern California park.
The Orange County Register reports Cornelio Chairez-Velasquez was already in custody for another assault when detectives this week linked him to the November 2018 attack on the teen.
Santa Ana police say Chairez-Velasquez choked, punched and threatened the girl with a knife as she sat on a park bench. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment on the latest charges.
In the previous case, the 27-year-old allegedly attacked a woman at a motel. His DNA was submitted to a database after that arrest.
